‘A Few’ Minnesota Twins Players Have Tested Positive For COVID-19, Team Official Says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Some folks in the Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Dodgers organizations have examined optimistic for COVID-19, officials with the teams stated Thursday.

Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey stated Minnesota had “a few” gamers in the organization just lately check optimistic.

He stated every single player is “doing well” in self-isolation at residence.

None of the optimistic exams came from gamers at this time in Minnesota or in Fort Myers, Florida, wherever the team’s spring instruction headquarters are. Falvey declined to specify the precise amount or no matter whether the gamers had been significant leaguers or small leaguers.

Prior to the latest optimistic exams, Falvey stated, the Twins had no identified circumstances amid gamers or employees. Key league gamers will commence reporting July one to commence getting ready for a 60-game season scheduled to commence in late July.

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman stated on a video conference contact that it is “a delicate subject” and he declined to recognize people with optimistic exams.