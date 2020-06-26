‘A Few’ Minnesota Twins Players Have Tested Positive For COVID-19, Team Official Says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Some folks in the Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Dodgers organizations have examined optimistic for COVID-19, officials with the teams stated Thursday.
Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey stated Minnesota had “a few” gamers in the organization just lately check optimistic.
He stated every single player is “doing well” in self-isolation at residence.
None of the optimistic exams came from gamers at this time in Minnesota or in Fort Myers, Florida, wherever the team’s spring instruction headquarters are. Falvey declined to specify the precise amount or no matter whether the gamers had been significant leaguers or small leaguers.
Prior to the latest optimistic exams, Falvey stated, the Twins had no identified circumstances amid gamers or employees. Key league gamers will commence reporting July one to commence getting ready for a 60-game season scheduled to commence in late July.
Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman stated on a video conference contact that it is “a delicate subject” and he declined to recognize people with optimistic exams.
“We have had some people in our organization test positive, none that have resulted in symptoms that have been problematic,” he stated. “It’s quite significantly a private factor that if any want to share, it is up to them.
Friedman stated it is “definitely possible” some folks from the player, employees or front-workplace ranks might be delayed in reporting to the commence of spring instruction subsequent week. “I don’t know for sure on that front right now,” he stated.
The Dodgers will have their initially formal exercise on July three.
The staff is even now functioning out specifics on testing gamers as they return to Los Angeles to commence getting ready for a season that was delayed from March 26. Players who check unfavorable for COVID-19 will be permitted to accessibility Dodger Stadium.
“I think there’s no question we’re going to have a decent number of positive tests in spring training and the season,” Friedman stated. “It’s much more about how quick we are to respond to that, the treatment options, the quarantining part of it, making sure it doesn’t spread among the group. To the extent that we can contain it, and we have really good health and safety protocols in place, I think it’s something that collectively as a group we can manage.”
Friedman has spoken to a handful of gamers concerned about returning to perform, but he stated they are not concerned to the level of opting out.
Players and employees will be working on an honor process to adhere to MLB protocols aimed at steering clear of the spread of the coronavirus throughout their downtime this season.
“The strategy is being upfront and honest,” manager Dave Roberts stated. “I have a lot of confidence in our players, coaches and people that are going to be in the Tier 1 and Tier 2. Anyone could be affected and that potential harm could affect a lot of other people. The team that can handle that the best and balance it is going to have the most success.”
