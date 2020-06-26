’90 Day Fiance’ Alum Ashley Martson Teases Major News Amid Pregnancy Rumors

TLC

The dental technician has established the report straight on speculation that she’s anticipating her 1st baby jointly with Jay Smith, 3 months following confirming their reconciliation.

– Ashley Martson teases she has main information to share with her followers, but it truly is not what has been spreading on the world wide web. Opposite to the speculation that she is anticipating her 1st baby with Jay Smith, the previous “90 Day Fiance” star suggests she’s not expecting.

“Y’all, I’m not pregnant, LOL,” so the 34-yr-outdated explained on her Instagram Tales on Wednesday, June 24 to established the report straight after and for all. She included, “I will share very, very soon the news, but, sorry, a baby is on the back burner. Career first.”

Ashley Martson dealt with being pregnant rumors.

The “Happily Ever After” alum seemingly tried out to additional influence her followers that she’s not getting a bun in the oven as she clinked margarita eyeglasses with Jay.

However she’s not expecting now, Ashley and Jay never rule out the chance of growing their relatives now that they are back again jointly. Following confirming their reunion in March, the dental technician explained to her followers for the duration of a Q&A on YouTube that they are “working on” developing their relatives, but they are not in a hurry to start off at any time before long. “Which is in the potential. We are doing work on far more factors, far more critical [things] proper now,” she explained, joking that 2025 could be the yr to make it take place.

Afterwards in April, Ashley shared her problem about getting one more infant, indicating that she is finding a small “old” for it now and admitting that 22-yr-outdated Jay is also not really all set to be a father to a baby of his personal. The Pennsylvania indigenous is currently a mom to two youngsters, a son and a daughter, from a earlier connection.

However so, Ashley hinted that they may possibly have a modify of coronary heart about getting a infant in the potential. “It’s not really something either of us want right now and maybe not ever,” the truth Television set star shared at the time. “My eggs are frozen absent if we modify [our] minds.”