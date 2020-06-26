700 Pounds Of Fireworks Seized From La Habra Homes; 2 Men, 1 Woman Arrested – Los Angeles

LA HABRA (CBSLA) — Two males and a female had been arrested Thursday on suspicion of possessing and marketing fireworks in La Habra.

La Habra law enforcement say recommendations from the neighborhood led them to houses in the 600 block of North Ridgway Lane and the 700 block of West Exeter Avenue, wherever detectives recovered about 700 kilos of fireworks.

Hugo Alvarado, 23, Luis Guijarro, 42, and Alyssa Coley, 31, had been arrested on suspicion of felony marketing and possessing of fireworks. Guijarro, who has prior felony convictions, was moreover billed with a possession of a firearm.

All fireworks are unlawful in La Habra.