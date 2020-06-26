18 Celebrity Instagrams You Probably Missed This Week

Here is what you might’ve missed!
Here is what some of your favourite Hollywood stars have been up to this week:
Mindy Kaling’s daughter manufactured a unusual physical appearance on her Instagram.
Ciara place her child bump on show as she relaxed in her backyard.
Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden, and Willow protested in Kentucky to make sure justice for the murder of Breonna Taylor.
Ariana Grande turned 27.
Serena Williams had some filtered pleasurable.
Britney Spears sent a particular message to her LGBTQ followers.
Jodie Turner-Smith manufactured an appreciation submit for her hubby Joshua Jackson.
Halsey uncovered she’s coming out with a guide of poems.
Cardi B informed haters she does not “give a damn” about them making an attempt to cancel her.
