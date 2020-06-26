11 Texas Immigration Detainees Test Positive For COVID-19 – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW/AP) – Eleven detainees at a South Texas household detention center have examined optimistic for the novel coronavirus, Immigration and Customs Enforcement reported Thursday.

The outbreak was reported at the center close to Karnes City, about 50 miles southeast of San Antonio.

Starting up Monday, all of the center’s detainees have been examined for COVID-19, the sickness the coronavirus brings about, in accordance to court keep track of Andrea Ordin. ICE officials reported the check benefits Thursday, and all 11 detainees who examined optimistic showed no signs and symptoms but have been positioned beneath health-related isolation and are getting monitored for any signs and symptoms.

It was unclear how quite a few have been examined, but the center has a capability of 830 residents. The 11 observed to be impacted comprise mothers and fathers and young children, explained Yari Aquino, spokeswoman for the immigrant advocacy group RAICES. People isolated have only constrained accessibility to their households and attorneys, she explained.

