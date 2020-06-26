1 Dead After Car Flips Over Dallas Bridge, Lands Upside Down In Embankment – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – One particular particular person is dead soon after a auto flipped off a Dallas bridge Thursday evening and landed upside down in an embankment.

It occurred close to I-35 and Riverfront downtown.

11 Information spoke to a witness who described the fatal crash.

“I was out here taking a jog like I normally do, all I hear is tires screeching and watching a black vehicle fall face down. I was freaking out because it is something you would see in movies.,” she mentioned.

Police have not recognized the victim and are doing work to establish what triggered the crash.