1 Dead, 18 Infected In COVID-19 Outbreak At Livermore VA Facility – San Francisco

LIVERMORE ( SF) — Officers at a Livermore VA facility on Friday afternoon verified that the facility is investigating a coronavirus outbreak that has still left 1 resident useless and contaminated 18 other people and staff members associates.

A spokesperson for the VA Palo Alto Overall health Treatment Process, which the Livermore Neighborhood Residing Middle (CLC) is aspect of, on Friday afternoon verified that they are investigating an outbreak that requires 10 people and 9 staff members associates at the facility who not too long ago analyzed constructive for COVID-19.

The campus is found at 4951 Arroyo Highway in Livermore.

“The Veterans who tested positive have been transferred to the Palo Alto VA hospital for care,” a assertion issued by the facility go through. “To date, one Livermore CLC resident has passed away due to COVID-19 complications.”

The facility suggests that workers exhibiting COVID-19 signs are instantly getting isolated to stop prospective distribute to other people in accordance with CDC recommendations and VA protocols. All workers are also getting presented with the suitable PPE.

In accordance to a facility spokesperson, all Livermore CLC people and staff members are at this time getting analyzed for COVID-19 each three-four times. The facility’s Personnel Occupational Overall health workforce is serving to observe personnel actions inside of the CLC to stop more distribute of the condition.

This “track and trace” tactic is an an infection regulate and avoidance common functioning method any time the Livermore CLC identifies a staff members member who assessments constructive, a spokesperson mentioned.

In accordance with CDC recommendations and VA protocols, everyone who enters the facilty is getting screened for COVID-19. Moreover, the CLC has carried out a common masking coverage for staff members and people and is supplying masks for everyone who does not have 1.