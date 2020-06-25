Ypsilanti Mayor Resigns After Racist Remark About Resident – Detroit

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan mayor resigned Tuesday, a week following she said she supported the appointment of a human relations commissioner only simply because she would be “crucified” if she voted towards a Black individual.

“I am deeply sorry to have my service end on this note and in this way,” Beth Bashert, who was mayor of Ypsilanti, stated on Facebook.

“Sadly, as a result of my actions, there is healing to do to ensure that all residents, including Black, Indigenous, and people of color, enjoy full equity in Ypsilanti,” she stated.

The controversy started final week when the city council was voting on the reappointment of Ka’Ron Gaines to a commission that advises the council on getting rid of prejudice and discrimination.

Gaines’ inconsistent attendance record was raised by some council members. Bashert, who is white, voted in favor of his appointment but the other people voted no, which includes 3 who are Black.

“Since I will be crucified if I vote against any Black person on any commission, I’m going to vote ‘yes,’” Bashert stated at the time.

Bashert subsequently apologized and stated she was “deeply ashamed and saddened” by her remarks.

Ypsilanti, 35 miles west of Detroit, is the residence of Eastern Michigan University.

