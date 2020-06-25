WWE’s Renee Young tests positive for coronavirus, complicating AEW’s Jon Moxley plans

COVID-19 has reportedly manufactured its way by the WWE ranks with broadcaster extraordinaire Renee Young testing positive for the virus.

Guy. What a handful of days. My present will get cancelled and I get Covid. Put on your masks and wash your hands. Keep risk-free, everybody ❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 25, 2020 (Affiliate Link)

And there is a twist that influences far more than just WWE right here: It was unveiled that AEW champ Jon Moxley (authentic title Jonathan Great) missed Wednesday night’s “Dynamite” following coming in get hold of with another person who had examined positive with coronavirus. That another person turned out to be his wife, Young.

AEW’s by now had to adjust its plans with Fyter Fest, which would generally be a PPV event but was switched to a two-evening occasion more than two weeks staying headlined by Moxley defending the AEW Championship towards Brian Cage. Even though no official word has come down still, will not count on that match to get underway unless of course Moxley is cleared of the virus.

It was not just Moxley, with AEW’s QT Marshall also asked to keep house due to fears of obtaining contracted the coronavirus.

It all factors to a greater challenge with wrestling. With the two AEW and WWE taping their packages in Florida, in which COVID-19 circumstances are spiking significantly, it was only a matter of time until finally the pandemic touched wrestling stars in some way.

With wrestlers deemed “essential workers” in the state of Florida in May well, they have been provided the go-ahead to proceed their demonstrates. Each organizations have dealt with the virus in significantly diverse approaches, although, and with Florida’s outlook worsening, there’s no clear way out.

WWE has come below extreme scrutiny for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with its personnel reportedly not staying examined for COVID-19 and only staying checked for temperatures. AEW has taken methods to defend its stars more, like numerous temperature checks every day and has begun testing its stars for the sickness often. But the neophyte promotion has come below fire for its stars at ringside not social distancing and also not sporting masks during shows.

Actually, in an marketplace which is reliant on literally touching 1 a different, it really is relatively surprising this has not occurred sooner.