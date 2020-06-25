Woman Who Purposely Coughed On Baby Identified As Oak Grove School District Employee – San Francisco

SAN JOSE ( SF) – The female who intentionally coughed on a little one in San Jose is an worker at the Oak Grove School District, in accordance to police.

Surveillance video showed the female within Yogurtland waiting in front one more female and a a single-yr-previous sitting in a stroller.

Police stated a preliminary investigation established the older female was upset the female and the stroller had been not keeping suitable social distancing. Soon after some type of verbal interaction, the suspect is viewed taking off her encounter mask, bending above near to the baby’s encounter, and coughing a number of instances.

So far, the female has not been arrested, but Oak Grove School District officials launched the a statement Wednesday evening:

Oak Grove School District has no better priority than the security of little ones and our college students, and we do not tolerate perform from any worker that compromises a child’s security. We continue to be committed to taking all important actions to make certain that our personnel show the core values of the district. We are mindful of the incident allegedly involving a single of our personnel coughing on a little one and are cooperating with the authorities. Even so, given that there is a latest ongoing investigation, we are not in a position to comment more on this matter.

Police have not launched the woman’s title.