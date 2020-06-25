Why Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Laugh Had Chris Pratt Concerned Early in Their Romance

There was a time Chris Pratt was out of the blue concerned about dating Katherine Schwarzenegger.

As was exposed by her renowned now-husband on Rob Lowe‘s new podcast, Practically!, the mom-to-be has a special laugh—and one particular that momentarily produced Pratt query their budding romance.

“Your wife has one of the most unmistakable laughs,” Lowe pointed out to the actor, who not only was in agreement, but also had a story to share.

Pratt recalled, “The first time we started dating, the first few days she was laughing so much, like, I was like, ‘God, I’m really killing it.'”

But, “then, she was really laughing. I was like,’Uh oh, oh no. Does she have an issue? She’s got a thing going on. This is why she’s single.’ I thought she was like the Joker,” he explained, referencing the character, who has a situation that leads to him to laugh uncontrollably.

Nonetheless, “It turns out she doesn’t have that issue. She just thought I was funny and it was really nice,” Pratt clarified.

And, offered that he is famously a humorous particular person, it really is a fantastic match. “For me, it really works because I’m always trying to make people laugh and so, she likes to laugh, I make her laugh, it’s a good fit,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star told Lowe.