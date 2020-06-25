Where Are They Now: Pretty Wild Cast

This June, E! turns 30! To celebrate we’re wanting back at the most monumental moments in pop culture.

From Pretty Wild to fairly mild! That is a swift summary of Alexis Neiers and her family’s journey considering that their E! actuality series Pretty Wild aired 10 many years in the past, working for 1 season in 2010.

The demonstrate chronicled Alexis, her sister Gabby Neiers and near buddy Tess Taylor trying to make their way into the Hollywood scene, led by their mom, Andrea Arlington. But what was supposed to be a docu-series about the girls’ rise to fame ended up starting to be a totally distinct demonstrate soon after Alexis, then 18, was arrested throughout the 1st episode for her involvement in the “Bling Ring” robberies.

Back in mid-2008 and early 2009, Calabasas teenagers burglarized celebrity households, which include Orlando Bloom, Audrina Patridge, Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, Ashley Tisdale and additional, with Alexis in the end sentenced to 6 months in jail in May possibly 2010—although, she only served 30 days—, a two-12 months suspended sentence, 3 many years of probation and was ordered to pay out restitution to Bloom.

But prior to she went to jail, E!’s cameras documented her eccentric house existence, infamous mobile phone phone to Vanity Honest‘s Nancy Jo Revenue and all.