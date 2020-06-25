What to Expect From Love, Victor Season 2 and the “Authentic” Next Chapter

Yes, there is a program for what comes upcoming soon after the Enjoy, Victor season a single finale cliffhanger.

Warning, spoilers stick to.

The 10th episode of Enjoy, Victor season a single had Victor (Michael Cimino) at the major dance wherever he was there established to give Mia (Rachel Naomi Hilson) a best evening prior to breaking points off with her. And then she noticed him kissing Benji (George Sear). Yep, Victor acquired the man he was crushing on—and in turn a pal he cared about acquired harm. Mia left the dance upset, went house and hugged her father’s girlfriend Veronica (Sophia Bush) in spite of earlier friction with her. And Victor, sparked by a message from Simon (Nick Robinson), went home and ready to come out, only to find out his mother and father made a decision to separate. Refusing to be deterred, Victor came out as gay to them.