‘We Follow The Leadership Of Gov. Abbott’ – Dallas / Fort Worth

COLLEYVILLE, Texas () – The City of Colleyville launched a statement Thursday afternoon saying it will not adopt or enforce Tarrant County’s new mask mandate.

Tarrant County announced a encounter mask ordinance productive, Friday June 26 at six:00 p.m. via August three.

The function is to lessen the opportunity of hospitals surging above capability must the quantity of COVID-19 situations carry on to spike.

“We appreciate and follow the leadership of Gov. Abbott,” the City of Colleyville mentioned. This week, the Governor stated that selections about the sporting of masks in public stays the decision of the person. Nevertheless, he additional stated that it is up to the counties to figure out if masks are to be essential inside businesses… The City of Colleyville will not adopt any formal action enacting this measure nor offer enforcement. Queries with regards to the regulation must be directed to Tarrant County.”