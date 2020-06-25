‘We Could See Someone Break 60 This Week,’ Says Ian Baker-Finch On The Travelers Championship

(CBSNewYork/ Regional Sports activities) — The PGA Tour travels north to Connecticut this week for the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. This will be the third tournament given that golf returned from its coronavirus-forced layoff. Even so, the Travelers will be the initially of the 3 occasions to arise on its initially scheduled date. The Charles Schwab Challenge had been slated for May possibly, and the RBC Heritage for April, just before each had been moved to June.

Golf has proved relatively adaptable to a socially distanced globe the place numerous sports activities are struggling to discover a path back. The currently spaced-out game extra broad security measures that contain fan-significantly less tournaments and incredibly restricted entry. Proactive testing generates a type of short-term bubble close to each and every tournament.

But the precautions are not foolproof, nor can they be. Nick Watney examined good final week for COVID-19 and dropped out of the RBC Heritage. This week numerous gamers withdrew immediately after both contracting the virus or coming in get in touch with with another person who had. Two of these gamers — Brooks Koepka and Webb Simpson — are ranked in the top rated 5.

The area at the Travelers Championship this week even now rises to the caliber of a significant, with 3 of the world’s top rated-5 gamers and 7 of the top rated 10 in action. That involves Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas.

The world’s very best have lived up to their rankings at occasions more than the final two weeks, but have also fallen brief. McIlroy shot a Saturday 63 at Colonial but even now ended the weekend tied for 32nd, his far better finish of the two occasions. Rahm missed the lower two weeks in the past and only managed a 33rd-location tie final week. Thomas has observed some consistency with two top rated-10 finishes.

The deep area at the Travelers involves the bulked-up Bryson DeChambeau, who is knocking on the door to the top rated 10. He fell 1 stroke brief of the last playoff at the Charles Schwab and held on for one more top rated-10 finish at the RBC Heritage. Jordan Spieth has displayed indications of a resurgence of late. Phil Mickelson will perform in his initially tournament given that turning 50 and qualifying for the senior tour. Bubba Watson, who has won the occasion 3 occasions more than the final decade, will also tee it up, as will defending champion, Chez Reavie, and program-record holder, Jim Furyk.

Will we see another person strategy Furyk’s round of 58 from 2016? “I think pretty much any one of the players in the field could shoot a score like that again,” explained Sports activities golf analyst Ian Baker-Finch in an interview on Tuesday. “If the greens are in good shape and the weather is nice, we could see someone break 60 again this week.”

It will not be Tiger Woods, nonetheless. The Workday Charity Open in two weeks or the Memorial Tournament the following week look like the soonest he could return. Each will be held at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. A Tiger sighting looks probably in early August at the PGA Championship, this season’s initially significant. No matter if or not it is his initially of the resumed season stays to be observed.

TPC River Highlands is observed as a shot-maker’s program. But numerous sorts of gamers have observed results right here. “Typically, a very good strategist [excels on this course], another person who can plot their way close to the program [and] maintain the ball in perform,” says Baker-Finch. “But then, of course, you’ve got someone like Bubba Watson, who’s a bomber and hits the ball extremely long, he’s won there three times. Marc Leishman won there. In saying I think you need to plot your way around, any course will suit a long hitter, if he’s in form and driving the ball well and positioning his ball well off the tee.”

TPC River Highlands, a par-70 that measures only six,841 yards, provides bombers relatively of an benefit. This previous-type check of golf mixes extended and brief holes. The program is very best acknowledged for its finishing stretch of holes, especially the “Golden Triangle,” comprised of holes 15 by 17. The 296-yard par-four 15th is 1 of the PGA Tour’s additional interesting holes, with gamers tempted to drive the green in spite of looming water and bunkers. Bisected by water, the 171-yard par-three 16th difficulties gamers with narrow, sloped green. The 17th hole, a 420-yard par-four covered largely water, is between the course’s most tough.

Climate will definitely enable decide how the program plays and how lower the scores go. (The neighborhood forecast seems to be excellent by Saturday, but could pose issues on Sunday.) “The wind, and the water, the difficulty of certain drivers… driving holes and green speeds, that’s how they have to protect this golf course,” says Baker-Finch. “And usually they get a little bit of a breeze on the river side.”

Right here are the favorites:

Rory McIlroy (12-one)

McIlroy has struggled in the two occasions given that the PGA Tour’s restart, finishing 9 strokes back at the Charles Schwab and 11 strokes back at the RBC Heritage. He positioned 17th at the Travelers in 2017 and 12th in 2018, carding a round of 64 each and every yr. McIlroy stays the top rated player in the globe and will place his season back on track sooner than later on.

Bryson DeChambeau (14-one)

The extra fat has served DeChambeau nicely off the tee the final couple of weeks, and he continues to lead the PGA Tour this season in shots acquired off the tee. But DeChambeau assisted his bring about in each occasions with robust perform closer to the green. TPC River Highlands need to reward his distance even additional. Can he convert that benefit into his initially Tour win of 2020?

Justin Thomas (14-one)

Thomas picked up the place he left off earlier this season. Aside from two missed cuts, he has but to finish a Tour occasion this yr outdoors of the top rated 10. His very best end result at the Gamers was third in 2016. His fourth-round 62 that yr was overshadowed that yr by Furyk’s 58. But Thomas has proved he can go lower if the ailments are suitable.

View the Travelers Championship Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28