‘We Could See Someone Break 60 This Week,’ Says Ian Baker-Finch On The Travelers Championship – San Francisco

(CBSNewYork/ Regional Sports activities) — The PGA Tour travels north to Connecticut this week for the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. This will be the third tournament considering that golf returned from its coronavirus-forced layoff. On the other hand, the Travelers will be the initially of the 3 occasions to come about on its initially scheduled date. The Charles Schwab Challenge had been slated for Could, and the RBC Heritage for April, just before the two have been moved to June.

Golf has proved relatively adaptable to a socially distanced planet in which numerous sports activities are struggling to come across a path back. The currently spaced-out game additional broad security measures that incorporate fan-significantly less tournaments and very restricted entry. Proactive testing produces a type of short-term bubble close to each and every tournament.

But the precautions are not foolproof, nor can they be. Nick Watney examined constructive final week for COVID-19 and dropped out of the RBC Heritage. This week many gamers withdrew following both contracting the virus or coming in make contact with with somebody who had. Two of people gamers — Brooks Koepka and Webb Simpson — are ranked in the top rated 5.

The discipline at the Travelers Championship this week nonetheless rises to the caliber of a key, with 3 of the world’s top rated-5 gamers and 7 of the top rated 10 in action. That involves Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas.

The world’s very best have lived up to their rankings at instances in excess of the final two weeks, but have also fallen quick. McIlroy shot a Saturday 63 at Colonial but nonetheless ended the weekend tied for 32nd, his far better finish of the two occasions. Rahm missed the minimize two weeks in the past and only managed a 33rd-area tie final week. Thomas has located some consistency with two top rated-10 finishes.

The deep discipline at the Travelers involves the bulked-up Bryson DeChambeau, who is knocking on the door to the top rated 10. He fell 1 stroke quick of the last playoff at the Charles Schwab and held on for a different top rated-10 finish at the RBC Heritage. Jordan Spieth has displayed indicators of a resurgence of late. Phil Mickelson will perform in his initially tournament considering that turning 50 and qualifying for the senior tour. Bubba Watson, who has won the occasion 3 instances in excess of the final decade, will also tee it up, as will defending champion, Chez Reavie, and program-record holder, Jim Furyk.

Will we see somebody technique Furyk’s round of 58 from 2016? “I think pretty much any one of the players in the field could shoot a score like that again,” explained Sports activities golf analyst Ian Baker-Finch in an interview on Tuesday. “If the greens are in good shape and the weather is nice, we could see someone break 60 again this week.”

It will not be Tiger Woods, even so. The Workday Charity Open in two weeks or the Memorial Tournament the following week seem to be like the soonest he could return. The two will be held at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. A Tiger sighting appears most likely in early August at the PGA Championship, this season’s initially key. Regardless of whether or not it is his initially of the resumed season stays to be witnessed.

>>READ: TPC River Highlands Profile: Shot-Makers Examined At Travelers Championship

TPC River Highlands is witnessed as a shot-maker’s program. But numerous varieties of gamers have located results right here. “Typically, a excellent strategist [excels on this course], somebody who can plot their way close to the program [and] maintain the ball in perform,” says Baker-Finch. “But then, of course, you’ve got someone like Bubba Watson, who’s a bomber and hits the ball extremely long, he’s won there three times. Marc Leishman won there. In saying I think you need to plot your way around, any course will suit a long hitter, if he’s in form and driving the ball well and positioning his ball well off the tee.”

TPC River Highlands, a par-70 that measures only six,841 yards, provides bombers relatively of an benefit. This outdated-fashion check of golf mixes extended and quick holes. The program is very best identified for its finishing stretch of holes, especially the “Golden Triangle,” comprised of holes 15 by way of 17. The 296-yard par-four 15th is 1 of the PGA Tour’s a lot more fascinating holes, with gamers tempted to drive the green in spite of looming water and bunkers. Bisected by water, the 171-yard par-three 16th problems gamers with narrow, sloped green. The 17th hole, a 420-yard par-four covered largely water, is between the course’s most difficult.

Climate will absolutely assist ascertain how the program plays and how very low the scores go. (The neighborhood forecast seems excellent by way of Saturday, but could pose difficulties on Sunday.) “The wind, and the water, the difficulty of certain drivers… driving holes and green speeds, that’s how they have to protect this golf course,” says Baker-Finch. “And usually they get a little bit of a breeze on the river side.”

>>STREAM: Travelers Championship

Right here are the favorites:

Rory McIlroy (12-one)

McIlroy has struggled in the two occasions considering that the PGA Tour’s restart, finishing 9 strokes back at the Charles Schwab and 11 strokes back at the RBC Heritage. He positioned 17th at the Travelers in 2017 and 12th in 2018, carding a round of 64 each and every 12 months. McIlroy stays the top rated player in the planet and will place his season back on track sooner than later on.

Bryson DeChambeau (14-one)

The additional excess weight has served DeChambeau effectively off the tee the final couple of weeks, and he continues to lead the PGA Tour this season in shots acquired off the tee. But DeChambeau assisted his result in in the two occasions with powerful perform closer to the green. TPC River Highlands ought to reward his distance even a lot more. Can he convert that benefit into his initially Tour win of 2020?

Justin Thomas (14-one)

Thomas picked up in which he left off earlier this season. Aside from two missed cuts, he has however to finish a Tour occasion this 12 months outdoors of the top rated 10. His very best end result at the Gamers was third in 2016. His fourth-round 62 that 12 months was overshadowed that 12 months by Furyk’s 58. But Thomas has proved he can go very low if the circumstances are suitable.

View the Travelers Championship Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28, three:00 – six:00 PM ET on .