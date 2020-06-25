‘We Could See Someone Break 60 This Week,’ Says Ian Baker-Finch On The Travelers Championship – Los Angeles

(CBSNewYork/ Nearby Sports activities) — The PGA Tour travels north to Connecticut this week for the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. This will be the third tournament because golf returned from its coronavirus-forced layoff. Even so, the Travelers will be the very first of the 3 occasions to happen on its initially scheduled date. The Charles Schwab Challenge had been slated for Might, and the RBC Heritage for April, prior to the two have been moved to June.

Golf has proved relatively adaptable to a socially distanced planet wherever numerous sports activities are struggling to locate a path back. The currently spaced-out game extra broad security measures that incorporate fan-much less tournaments and particularly constrained accessibility. Proactive testing produces a kind of short-term bubble close to just about every tournament.

But the precautions are not foolproof, nor can they be. Nick Watney examined good final week for COVID-19 and dropped out of the RBC Heritage. This week many gamers withdrew soon after both contracting the virus or coming in make contact with with another person who had. Two of individuals gamers — Brooks Koepka and Webb Simpson — are ranked in the leading 5.

The area at the Travelers Championship this week even now rises to the caliber of a main, with 3 of the world’s leading-5 gamers and 7 of the leading 10 in action. That contains Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas.

The world’s finest have lived up to their rankings at instances in excess of the final two weeks, but have also fallen quick. McIlroy shot a Saturday 63 at Colonial but even now ended the weekend tied for 32nd, his greater finish of the two occasions. Rahm missed the reduce two weeks in the past and only managed a 33rd-spot tie final week. Thomas has observed some consistency with two leading-10 finishes.

The deep area at the Travelers contains the bulked-up Bryson DeChambeau, who is knocking on the door to the leading 10. He fell one particular stroke quick of the last playoff at the Charles Schwab and held on for yet another leading-10 finish at the RBC Heritage. Jordan Spieth has displayed indications of a resurgence of late. Phil Mickelson will perform in his very first tournament because turning 50 and qualifying for the senior tour. Bubba Watson, who has won the occasion 3 instances in excess of the final decade, will also tee it up, as will defending champion, Chez Reavie, and program-record holder, Jim Furyk.

Will we see another person technique Furyk’s round of 58 from 2016? “I think pretty much any one of the players in the field could shoot a score like that again,” mentioned Sports activities golf analyst Ian Baker-Finch in an interview on Tuesday. “If the greens are in good shape and the weather is nice, we could see someone break 60 again this week.”

It will not be Tiger Woods, on the other hand. The Workday Charity Open in two weeks or the Memorial Tournament the following week seem to be like the soonest he could return. The two will be held at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. A Tiger sighting would seem probably in early August at the PGA Championship, this season’s very first main. Regardless of whether or not it is his very first of the resumed season stays to be observed.

TPC River Highlands is observed as a shot-maker’s program. But numerous forms of gamers have observed achievement right here. “Typically, a very good strategist [excels on this course], another person who can plot their way close to the program [and] preserve the ball in perform,” says Baker-Finch. “But then, of course, you’ve got someone like Bubba Watson, who’s a bomber and hits the ball extremely long, he’s won there three times. Marc Leishman won there. In saying I think you need to plot your way around, any course will suit a long hitter, if he’s in form and driving the ball well and positioning his ball well off the tee.”

TPC River Highlands, a par-70 that measures only six,841 yards, provides bombers relatively of an benefit. This outdated-type check of golf mixes prolonged and quick holes. The program is finest recognized for its finishing stretch of holes, notably the “Golden Triangle,” comprised of holes 15 by way of 17. The 296-yard par-four 15th is one particular of the PGA Tour’s additional thrilling holes, with gamers tempted to drive the green regardless of looming water and bunkers. Bisected by water, the 171-yard par-three 16th problems gamers with narrow, sloped green. The 17th hole, a 420-yard par-four covered primarily water, is amongst the course’s most tough.

Climate will definitely aid ascertain how the program plays and how minimal the scores go. (The neighborhood forecast seems best by way of Saturday, but could pose troubles on Sunday.) “The wind, and the water, the difficulty of certain drivers… driving holes and green speeds, that’s how they have to protect this golf course,” says Baker-Finch. “And usually they get a little bit of a breeze on the river side.”

Right here are the favorites:

Rory McIlroy (12-one)

McIlroy has struggled in the two occasions because the PGA Tour’s restart, finishing 9 strokes back at the Charles Schwab and 11 strokes back at the RBC Heritage. He positioned 17th at the Travelers in 2017 and 12th in 2018, carding a round of 64 just about every 12 months. McIlroy stays the leading player in the planet and will place his season back on track sooner than later on.

Bryson DeChambeau (14-one)

The extra excess weight has served DeChambeau properly off the tee the final couple of weeks, and he continues to lead the PGA Tour this season in shots acquired off the tee. But DeChambeau aided his lead to in the two occasions with robust perform closer to the green. TPC River Highlands really should reward his distance even additional. Can he convert that benefit into his very first Tour win of 2020?

Justin Thomas (14-one)

Thomas picked up wherever he left off earlier this season. Aside from two missed cuts, he has but to finish a Tour occasion this 12 months outdoors of the leading 10. His finest end result at the Gamers was third in 2016. His fourth-round 62 that 12 months was overshadowed that 12 months by Furyk’s 58. But Thomas has proved he can go minimal if the situations are suitable.

Observe the Travelers Championship Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28, three:00 – six:00 PM ET on .