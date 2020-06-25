‘We Could See Someone Break 60 This Week,’ Says Ian Baker-Finch On The Travelers Championship – Dallas / Fort Worth

(CBSNewYork/ Nearby Sports activities) — The PGA Tour travels north to Connecticut this week for the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. This will be the third tournament due to the fact golf returned from its coronavirus-forced layoff. Even so, the Travelers will be the initially of the 3 occasions to arise on its initially scheduled date. The Charles Schwab Challenge had been slated for Could, and the RBC Heritage for April, just before each have been moved to June.

Golf has proved relatively adaptable to a socially distanced globe exactly where several sports activities are struggling to come across a path back. The by now spaced-out game extra broad security measures that include things like fan-much less tournaments and particularly restricted accessibility. Proactive testing produces a kind of short-term bubble close to each and every tournament.

But the precautions are not foolproof, nor can they be. Nick Watney examined beneficial final week for COVID-19 and dropped out of the RBC Heritage. This week numerous gamers withdrew immediately after both contracting the virus or coming in speak to with an individual who had. Two of individuals gamers — Brooks Koepka and Webb Simpson — are ranked in the leading 5.

The discipline at the Travelers Championship this week nevertheless rises to the caliber of a main, with 3 of the world’s leading-5 gamers and 7 of the leading 10 in action. That incorporates Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas.

The world’s finest have lived up to their rankings at occasions above the final two weeks, but have also fallen quick. McIlroy shot a Saturday 63 at Colonial but nevertheless ended the weekend tied for 32nd, his far better finish of the two occasions. Rahm missed the minimize two weeks in the past and only managed a 33rd-area tie final week. Thomas has discovered some consistency with two leading-10 finishes.

The deep discipline at the Travelers incorporates the bulked-up Bryson DeChambeau, who is knocking on the door to the leading 10. He fell a single stroke quick of the last playoff at the Charles Schwab and held on for one more leading-10 finish at the RBC Heritage. Jordan Spieth has displayed indications of a resurgence of late. Phil Mickelson will perform in his initially tournament due to the fact turning 50 and qualifying for the senior tour. Bubba Watson, who has won the occasion 3 occasions above the final decade, will also tee it up, as will defending champion, Chez Reavie, and program-record holder, Jim Furyk.

Will we see an individual method Furyk’s round of 58 from 2016? “I think pretty much any one of the players in the field could shoot a score like that again,” explained Sports activities golf analyst Ian Baker-Finch in an interview on Tuesday. “If the greens are in good shape and the weather is nice, we could see someone break 60 again this week.”

It will not be Tiger Woods, on the other hand. The Workday Charity Open in two weeks or the Memorial Tournament the following week seem to be like the soonest he could return. Each will be held at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. A Tiger sighting would seem most likely in early August at the PGA Championship, this season’s initially main. No matter if or not it is his initially of the resumed season stays to be witnessed.

TPC River Highlands is witnessed as a shot-maker’s program. But several sorts of gamers have discovered good results right here. “Typically, a excellent strategist [excels on this course], an individual who can plot their way close to the program [and] retain the ball in perform,” says Baker-Finch. “But then, of course, you’ve got someone like Bubba Watson, who’s a bomber and hits the ball extremely long, he’s won there three times. Marc Leishman won there. In saying I think you need to plot your way around, any course will suit a long hitter, if he’s in form and driving the ball well and positioning his ball well off the tee.”

TPC River Highlands, a par-70 that measures only six,841 yards, provides bombers relatively of an benefit. This previous-type check of golf mixes prolonged and quick holes. The program is finest acknowledged for its finishing stretch of holes, especially the “Golden Triangle,” comprised of holes 15 by 17. The 296-yard par-four 15th is a single of the PGA Tour’s much more thrilling holes, with gamers tempted to drive the green in spite of looming water and bunkers. Bisected by water, the 171-yard par-three 16th issues gamers with narrow, sloped green. The 17th hole, a 420-yard par-four covered generally water, is between the course’s most demanding.

Climate will absolutely enable decide how the program plays and how minimal the scores go. (The nearby forecast seems perfect by Saturday, but could pose troubles on Sunday.) “The wind, and the water, the difficulty of certain drivers… driving holes and green speeds, that’s how they have to protect this golf course,” says Baker-Finch. “And usually they get a little bit of a breeze on the river side.”

Right here are the favorites:

Rory McIlroy (12-one)

McIlroy has struggled in the two occasions due to the fact the PGA Tour’s restart, finishing 9 strokes back at the Charles Schwab and 11 strokes back at the RBC Heritage. He positioned 17th at the Travelers in 2017 and 12th in 2018, carding a round of 64 each and every yr. McIlroy stays the leading player in the globe and will place his season back on track sooner than later on.

Bryson DeChambeau (14-one)

The extra bodyweight has served DeChambeau very well off the tee the final couple of weeks, and he continues to lead the PGA Tour this season in shots acquired off the tee. But DeChambeau assisted his lead to in each occasions with sturdy perform closer to the green. TPC River Highlands ought to reward his distance even much more. Can he convert that benefit into his initially Tour win of 2020?

Justin Thomas (14-one)

Thomas picked up exactly where he left off earlier this season. Aside from two missed cuts, he has still to finish a Tour occasion this yr outdoors of the leading 10. His finest end result at the Gamers was third in 2016. His fourth-round 62 that yr was overshadowed that yr by Furyk’s 58. But Thomas has proved he can go minimal if the problems are appropriate.

