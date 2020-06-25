Walmart Mass Shooting Suspect Patrick Crusius Faces New Charges – Dallas / Fort Worth

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW/AP) — Prosecutors say the guy accused of killing 22 individuals and wounding two dozen a lot more at a Walmart in Texas is anticipated to be reindicted Thursday as he faces one more murder charge in the mass shooting that targeted Mexican Americans.

Patrick Crusius is at this time staying held with out bond on one particular count of capital murder of many individuals beneath Texas state law.

His loved ones sent 11 Information the following statement:

Patrick’s loved ones has discovered of the new indictment issued in his criminal situation. Our ideas and prayers go out to the Garcia loved ones and all individuals impacted. Just about every and each and every victim, every single and each and every loved ones member, and all individuals touched by this tragedy are the target of continuous, each day prayers by Patrick’s loved ones. Respecting the rule of law calls for the loved ones to make no even further comment so that there is integrity to this method that will yield justice for the victims, like Mr. Garcia and individuals

struggling from injuries sustained final yr.

District Lawyer Jaime Esparza says the most up-to-date murder charge towards the 21-yr previous suspect will consist of Guillermo “Memo” Garcia, the 36-yr-previous who died 9 months soon after the Aug. three massacre in El Paso.

He explained Wednesday that it will be extra to the indictment prior to the grand jury’s phrase ending on June 30.