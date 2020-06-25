Wale Speaks On Label Issues: I’m Blackballed To Death!!

Wale hopped on Twitter to deal with his label concerns — the rapper confirms that he is becoming “blackballed to death.”

“My managers do the bare minimum,” Wale stated in a series of tweets. “Labels been lying about the support of black artist and music.. but u know i don’t know how to convey my thoughts without certain people sayin i’m trippin.”

A fan responded, saying that Joe Budden was suitable. Quite a few a time, Budden has stated that he believes that Wale is becoming held back by his label and not becoming thoroughly supported as an artist.

