Wale Speaks On Label Issues: I’m Blackballed To Death!!

Wale hopped on Twitter to deal with his label concerns — the rapper confirms that he is becoming “blackballed to death.”

“My managers do the bare minimum,” Wale stated in a series of tweets. “Labels been lying about the support of black artist and music.. but u know i don’t know how to convey my thoughts without certain people sayin i’m trippin.”

A fan responded, saying that Joe Budden was suitable. Quite a few a time, Budden has stated that he believes that Wale is becoming held back by his label and not becoming thoroughly supported as an artist.

“Yeah he was was right but that’s only half of it.. I’m blackballed to death. But won’t go there,” Wale tweeted.

For many years Wale has claimed that he has had to battle for recognition and that not only his label, but the media have intentionally averted marketing him and his music.

He lately dropped The Imperfect Storm. Verify it out under.