Video: Here’s how Nushrratt Bharuccha is spending time with her family during the lockdown

The lockdown has spared no a single of boredom and each day blues but we've all managed to come across joy in the tiny items and make every single second count. Similarly, Nushrratt Bharuccha lets us in on her lockdown regimen

She spoke to our host and Digital Editor Rahul Gangwani about how she’s doing work on her culinary capabilities and in no way imagined she would essentially get pleasure from cooking, “I never really thought cooking would give me joy. A lot of people told me to learn cooking. I was like how can that be therapeutic. It was too much. I’m happy eating. But now I’m not just cooking for me, but my entire family. The joy to spread that food and to see what my dadi thinks of it, if my dad likes it or not. That gives me happiness.”

She also allow us in how how she is spending time with her family and has a WhatsApp group the place they hold game nights for all family members, across the globe. That is not it, Nushrratt is also reconnected with her pet cat, Noah. Speaking about him, she explained, “He doesn’t want to come to me all time. He runs away from me. He’s not starting believing I’m a part of his life. Before this I was just a guest appearance.”

