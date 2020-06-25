Victoria’s Yarra Valley Balgownie Estate winery destroyed by fierce fire

Massive plumes of smoke could be witnessed billowing from the building’s roof, entirely covering the winery and blowing into the skies.

A Nation Fire Authority (CFA) spokeswoman informed .com.au 14 firefighting crews have been sent to the scene to battle the blaze, and have been in a position to carry it below manage at 12.54pm.

Personnel who have been at the winery, which was established in 1969, have been forced to evacuate to the centre of the Yarra Glen township, about four.5kms away.

The Balgownie Estate has because confirmed the fire broke out in the building’s kitchen.

“Thankfully all 20 staff are safe and have been accounted for. No customers were in the restaurant at the ,” a statement mentioned.

“There has been no harm to our accommodation and we think restricted harm to our occasions room.