Vallejo’s Six Flags Discovery Kingdom To Open Without Rides – San Francisco

VALLEJO ( SF) – The Six Flags Discovery Kingdom amusement park in Vallejo is reopening subsequent week but rides will not be working and the quantity of guests will be stored properly beneath capability, park officials announced Thursday.

The park had closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic but will reopen on July two as an animals-only encounter with numerous talks from animal care experts and animal demonstrations at outside venues.

To restrict the amount of guests and make sure social distancing, Six Flags is requiring reservations for folks attending. Folks can make reservations at http://www.sixflags.com/reserve. Members and Season Pass holders can make reservations starting up Thursday, and the standard public can on Friday.

KPIX five reporter Kiet Do mentioned only three,000 visitors would be permitted in per day. Tickets are $36.49 for all ages.

Staff will use thermal imaging to display temperatures of staff and visitors just about every day and are implementing other security measures like directional markers to market a single-way foot targeted traffic and mobile meals ordering to facilitate touch-much less transactions.

Six Flags officials mentioned the complete park reopening will be announced at a later on date.

