U.S. Virus Surge, China Database, Women’s World Cup: Your Friday Briefing

The tally of new circumstances, primarily based on a New York Occasions database, showed that the outbreak was more powerful than ever, notably in the South and West.

In Texas, household to 1 of the greatest surges, the governor announced a pause on reopening. Far more than four,300 persons with the virus are hospitalized across the state — a doubling of the quantity at the starting of June.

As of Wednesday, two.three million Americans have been contaminated with the coronavirus, and at least 121,925 have died, by far the greatest outbreak in the planet.

How the virus won: The Occasions analyzed how the epidemic spun out of manage in the United States.

Right here are the most up-to-date updates and maps of the place the virus has spread.

In other developments:

The quantity of new coronavirus circumstances in Europe improved final week for the 1st in months, the World Wellness Organization explained.

In Germany, a spike of far more than one,500 coronavirus infections inside of days, mainly concentrated in slaughterhouses and minimal-cash flow, crowded apartment blocks, has improved fears of wider spread.

At least 22 police officers had been injured in London on Wednesday evening as they attempted to disperse crowds that had gathered for an outside get together in defiance of coronavirus restrictions.

The Australian airline Qantas will reduce approximately a fifth of its perform force as it joins other carriers grappling with the close to halt in worldwide travel.

