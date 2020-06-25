Most of them had been Kosovar Albanians killed by Serbian forces, typically in mass killings for which number of Serbs have been held accountable. But much more than two,000 Serbs, Kosovar Albanians and Roma had been killed both by NATO bombs or by Kosovar guerrilla groups, like the Kosovo Liberation Army, which Mr. Thaci aided lead.

Mr. Thaci’s workplace declined to comment on the expenses, which consist of murder, persecution and torture, but has historically denied related claims. One more politician named in the indictment — Kadri Veseli, who prospects a celebration founded by Mr. Thaci — issued a denial on Wednesday.

The postponement of the summit caps an eventful number of months for Mr. Grenell and his job in foreign policy.

Among February and May possibly, he was President Trump’s acting director of nationwide intelligence, serving concurrently as American ambassador to Germany, a purpose he gave up in May possibly, and also as specific presidential envoy for Serbian-Kosovar peace negotiations, a purpose he has stored.

For the duration of February and March, he grew to become an more and more divisive figure in Kosovo due to the fact he place extreme strain on Kosovar politicians when producing number of demands of Serbia, an ally of Russia.

Most controversially, he was perceived to have taken sides in a political dispute among Mr. Thaci and Albin Kurti, then the prime minister. Following Mr. Grenell spoke out towards Mr. Kurti, the latter was abandoned by his coalition partners, top to the collapse of his government, and resulting in a constitutional crisis in Kosovo.

In May possibly, Mr. Grenell was criticized for politicizing the workplace of the director of nationwide intelligence when he declassified paperwork associated to Mr. Trump’s former nationwide protection adviser, Michael T. Flynn.

And this month, he drew bipartisan concern right after top the push to withdraw 1000’s of American troops from Germany, a move critics noticed as detrimental to American military arranging.