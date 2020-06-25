Tyson Fury reveals doubts over proposed Anthony Joshua fights: ‘I’m not convinced’

Tyson Fury admitted he is uncertain if he will ever meet Anthony Joshua in the ring, even however the two heavyweight planet champions have agreed a two-battle deal.

Final month Fury confirmed the two Britons – who very own all of the 4 main heavyweight belts in between them – had reached an agreement over a pair of bouts to get location in 2021.

On the other hand, Fury has much more pressing organization to get care of first as Deontay Wilder has invoked a rematch clause for a third bout towards the guy who took his WBC belt in Las Vegas in February.

Joshua, the IBF, WBA and WBO champion, is due to battle Kubrat Pulev later on in the 12 months even though he will have an additional hurdle to clear should Oleksandr Usyk enforce his necessary shot at the WBO title, which his camp has recommended they intend to do.

All of that has led to Fury doubting no matter if the proposed all-British showdown in between him and Joshua will ever come to fruition.

“If it’s supposed to happen… I’m not convinced it is,” Fury advised iFL Television.

“I under no circumstances have been convinced. Never, under no circumstances, under no circumstances have I ever been convinced that I will battle Anthony Joshua. How can I be convinced? If he is received to fight Pulev and if he is received to fight Usyk, how can I be convinced he is going to get by means of individuals fights with no shedding?

“How can I even be assured I am going to smash Wilder? Wilder can totally blitz me in round one particular with one particular large correct hand, excellent evening Vienna. That would place a hell of a wedge in the door. This is why I dislike speaking about fights that never seriously exist nevertheless.

“I have to tell the truth because that’s what I’m known to do. Can I honestly say this fight is going to happen, a million per cent, me and Joshua? I can’t. But providing we both get through our upcoming fights, then I know it’s going to happen.”