Turkey’s growing war of words with Greece and Cyprus over Mediterranean drilling

Turkey was the key subject on the agenda as the EU”s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell arrived in Cyprus for talks on Thursday.

Tensions have been increasing in the eastern Mediterranean given that final yr due to the fact of variations over competing efforts to drill for gasoline.

The Cypriot government says Turkish ships have been drilling and conducting seismic surveys in waters south of the island that are inside its unique rights.

But Turkey says that place ignores the declare of Turkish Cypriots to the island’s vitality assets. It has sent its navy to defend its drill ships.

Borrell’s take a look at to Nicosia, the day right after a journey to Greece, comes as the EU considers its policy on Turkey, which is officially nevertheless a candidate for EU membership.

Membership talks have been in a stalemate for various many years and this displays the dysfunctional state of Turkey-EU relations, in accordance to Dr Ilke Toygür, a European affairs analyst at the Elcano Royal Institute in Madrid.

“Proper now, Turkey and the EU are incredibly interconnected neighbours — economic climate, vitality, migration, you identify it — but the key framework to relate [with each other] is not operating at the minute,” she informed .

Final yr the EU diminished its money help and halted substantial-degree talks with Turkish officials as aspect of sanctions over the drilling action off the Cypriot coast.

But Dr Toygür stated Turkish foreign policy had altered in current many years and was now “multi-dimensional”.

“Considering that its transition to the presidential program, [Turkey] has left behind the days when the west was its main strategic ally,” she stated.

“This does not automatically indicate that it is drifting away from the EU [and] shifting in the direction of an additional actor, but it implies that it does not shy away from unilateral utilization of force or choosing its personal foreign policy moves unilaterally.”

A demonstration of this altering strategy was played out on Wednesday, when Greece’s foreign minister Nikos Dendias employed a meeting with Borrell to accuse Turkey of undermining protection and stability in the eastern Mediterranean.

Dendias stated it should “abstain from its unlawful gunboat diplomacy”.

But Turkey responded by saying Dendias’s remarks have been “completely detached from actuality”.

A spokesman for the Turkish Foreign Ministry stated Greece and Cyprus “need to wake up from their dream that they can confine Turkey to its shores, and that this is steady with global law.”