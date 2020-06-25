Trey Songz Apologizes To Meek Mill: I Do Apologize If You Felt Slighted

Trey Songz issued Meek Mill an apology immediately after the pair received into a heated back and forth on social media immediately after Trey referred to as Meek out to donate to charity.

Meek posted a select of him holding hundred dollar expenses. Trigga then commented, “Take some of them bands and accept the #feedyourcommunitychallenge,” — and Meek misplaced it.

Meek then responded to Trey telling him all the methods he has donated to charity — and Trey replied, stumped as to why Meek would consider offense.

But immediately after a even though, Meek posted that he and Trey have been fantastic and Trey issued a public apology:

“Bruh 🤦🏾‍♂️ 😂 emojis ain’t sh*t however I do apologize if you felt slighted. Can we do the challenge in Philly man? It will be huge,” he tweeted.

Meek did not publicly react to Trey’s request. Have he entirely forgiven Trey or do y’all assume he is nevertheless in his emotions?