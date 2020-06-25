Trey Songz Apologizes To Meek Mill: I Do Apologize If You Felt Slighted

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Trey Songz issued Meek Mill an apology immediately after the pair received into a heated back and forth on social media immediately after Trey referred to as Meek out to donate to charity.

Meek posted a select of him holding hundred dollar expenses. Trigga then commented, “Take some of them bands and accept the #feedyourcommunitychallenge,” — and Meek misplaced it.

Meek then responded to Trey telling him all the methods he has donated to charity — and Trey replied, stumped as to why Meek would consider offense.

