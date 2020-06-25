Trey Songz Apologizes to Meek Mill for Accusing Him of Not Donating for COVID-19 Relief

WENN

Trey and Meek are concerned in an on-line spat following the former publicly urges Meek to get portion in #feedyourcitychallenge, which is aimed to assist feed households going via difficult instances through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trey Songz owns up to his blunder following he apparently helps make it looks like Meek Mill in no way helps make a donation. Prior to this, Trey had an on-line back-and-forth with the Philly spitter following he advised that Meek did not do his finest in offering back to the neighborhood via charity. He produced the accusation in an Instagram comment beneath Meek’s current submit in the photograph-sharing platform.

“Ain’t no such thing as being real with people that’s tryna use you,” Meek captioned a photograph of him. Later on, Trey chimed in, creating in the comment segment, “Take some of them bands and accept the #feedyourcitychallenge.” Formed by the Ricky Davis Legacy Basis, rapper Pusha T and Suave Data founder Tony Draper, the challenge is aimed to assist feed households going via difficult instances through the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, it appeared like Trey came at the incorrect individual. Meek swiftly set the record straight and replied to Trey, “I donated like 2 mil this year where you at? Lol.” Meek additional in a separate comment, “200k to Philadelphia schools…my phantom for less fortunate 400k…. and help raised 50 mill for reform @treysongz dont try me like that!”

In response to that, Trey wrote, “what you feel attacked? I know what you doing for your community that’s why I challenged you. I’m at everybody to do they part and more, you included. Ima try whoever bout what I’m on right now. Feel how you feel.”

Trey then shared a screencap of their interaction on his personal webpage and wrote in the caption, “So @meekmill apparently felt a way bout me challenging him to the #feedyourcitychallenge. He felt the need to tell me what he’s already done, hopefully not realizing I tapped on him because of how much I know he’s already doing for his community. That’s great you donated fam, that’s great you helping prison reform, that’s great you gave ya phantom. I’m simply trying to bring us together to further help our communities. You offended? Lol you got it!”

“Nah I didn’t don’t try to put me on the spot wit that sideways s**t that’s not even no money like 4 racks … other artist telling artist to donate is dumb just handle ya business! Don’t try to put me on the spot .. this behavior kinda of new artist don’t speaking on my money … coulda kept this in the comments bro I just ain’t feel your comment no big deal,” Meek clapped back in the comment segment.

On the other hand, Trey made a decision to apologize to Meek even though responding to Meek’s tweet. “I do apologize if you felt slighted. Can we do the challenge in Philly man? It will be huge,” so he wrote. In one more submit, Trey additional, “I’m all for the empowerment & uplifting of one another & our communities. I’m man enough to acknowledge that the emoji could have stirred things the wrong way even though that wasn’t the intent. It was so powerful feeding my city, I just wanted to bring some of the guys along.”