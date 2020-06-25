Towanda Braxton Accused Of STEALING Mama Evelyn’s SSII Check!!

Towanda Braxton of Braxton Household Values is staying accused by her sisters private assistant, of stealing from her relatives MTO Information has realized.

The explosive allegations came from Zo, Toni Braxton’s assistant.

Zo spilled all the tea on his new podcast. In accordance to Zo, he is mad at Towanda due to the fact she hasn’t paid him for her now dissolved skincare line.

And so he made a decision to embarrass Towanda, by telling her tricks. Zo claims that Towanda when “stole” her mom Mama Evelyn’s SSI examine.

When speaking about Towanda, Zo explained:

When you can steal SSI checks … I do not know what to say to a particular person when you are that evil. Who can be that thirsty, that evil.

This is not the initial time that Towanda has been accused of staying a thief. In 2005, she was arrested in Atlanta and charged with forgery and theft-by-acquiring.