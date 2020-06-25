Tommy Lee Rants Over Being Told to Shut Up When Speaking Up Against Donald Trump

WENN

Amongst POTUS’ most vocal celebrity opponents, the Motley Crue drummer insists that he is permitted to have an viewpoint even though it could have value him a amount of followers.

Rocker Tommy Lee is exhausted of currently being informed to sit down and shut up when he speaks out on politics, insisting he has just about every appropriate to say what is on his thoughts.

Lee, who is amongst U.S. leader Donald Trump‘s most vocal celebrity opponents, admits he is upset when he hears individuals telling stars to remain silent.

“There is a bunch of Trump-supporting followers (who observe Motley Crue),” Lee says. “I don’t know why, but there are a lot of them. And I’m not allowed to have an opinion, because I get told by fans, ‘Shut the f**k up and just stick behind the drums.’ That irked the f**k out of me.”

“I’m like, ‘Hold on a second. I can’t say how I feel about this f**king guy? I can’t say how I think he’s just f**king wrecking everything he touches? I just need to shut the f**k up and stick to playing drums?’ ”

“I’m sure that me personally, I’ve lost some fans, and you know what, on the flipside of that, I probably gained some. It’s a weird thing to talk about, but, you know, at the end of the day, it’s just a f**king opinion. People just cannot take it. You take it, keep it moving or f**king unfollow. I don’t know what else to say. Am I supposed to say nothing? I mean, that’s why we’re in the situation we’re in now. So many people don’t speak up.”

Tommy has regularly attacked Trump by means of Twitter, urging the U.S. leader to “wake the f**k up” following he blamed the Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas mass shootings on video video games and psychological sickness final yr (19).

Following Trump blamed California’s killer 2018 wildfires on bad forest management, Lee raged, “Can you be anymore insensitive you f**king moron.”