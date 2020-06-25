Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Further Fuel Dating Rumors With Bath-Tub Pic

WENN

In some new photographs from their getaway in Mexico, the ‘Call Me by Your Name’ star and the ‘Baby Driver’ actress are not in a position to preserve their hands off just about every other as they are generating out.

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez proceed to heat up their Mexico getaway. Soon after sparking romance rumors with a kissing scene, the rumored lovebirds have been observed receiving intimate in a new photograph from their getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The image in query featured the “Contact Me by Your Title” star and the “Infant Driver” actress getting a steamy makeout session in a scorching tub on Thursday, June 25. The pair seemingly could not preserve their hands off just about every other as Timothee kissed her neck from behind.

Eiza opted to don a skimpy yellow bikini through their outing. The actress, who just lately issued apology for her previous use of blackface, finished her search with fashionable sunglasses and gold earrings. Meanwhile, Timothee went shirtless and only wore orange pants, exhibiting his sunburned back. At some level, they had a deep conversation in advance of receiving back within.

Prior to this, the two have been photographed soaking up the sun on a yacht. In the snap, Eiza sat in a lounge chair with her rumored boyfriend, who donned a red T-shirt and khaki shorts, leaning in to kiss her.

The dating rumors arrive immediately after it was reported that Timothee broke up with Lily-Rose Depp in April immediately after dating for additional than a 12 months. He was listed as “single” in the new concern of British Vogue, and many retailers mentioned the couple hadn’t been observed collectively because December 2019 when Timothee and Lily-Rose have been spotted on a date evening in New York City.

Meanwhile, Eiza was previously linked to Luke Bracey and Josh Duhamel between some others. The 30-12 months-previous was snapped kissing Luke passionately in Mexico back in December. They also created their very first public visual appeal collectively in September. It stays to be observed when they split. Back in 2018, Eiza and Josh dated for about 5 months in advance of splitting.