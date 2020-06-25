TikTok Star Siya Kakkar Dead by Suicide at 16 After Receiving ‘Threats’

Instagram

Hrs ahead of her tragic passing, the Indian teenager posted a video of herself on leading of a creating in New Delhi, although her manager says ‘she sounded normal’ when he was speaking to her on the day of her death.

Social media persona Siya Kakkar has passed away at 16 many years outdated. The Indian teenager, who was identified for her dance movies and had a lot more than one.one million followers on TikTok, killed herself in New Delhi on Thursday, June 25.

Her tragic passing has been confirmed by her manager Arjun Sarin, who explained that he had his final conversation with Siya on the day of her death. “I had a word with her last night for a new project and she sounded normal,” he recalled.

Arjun, who managed all her perform and endorsements, extra, “This must be due to something personal…work wise she was doing well.” He went on sharing, “Me and my company Fame Experts manage lots of artists and Siya was a bright talent. I am heading to her home in Preet Vihar.”

Hrs ahead of she was identified dead in her residence in East Delhi, Siya posted a video of herself on leading of a creating in the city. She was smiling in the clip, but the caption spoke of diverse mood as it study, “There was no lack of desire, no want of people.”

Meanwhile, loved ones sources claimed she had been getting “threats” on the world wide web, but police have been unable to verify the motive at the present stage of the investigation.

Close friends and supporters have expressed their sorrow in excess of her untimely passing on social media. Photographer Viral Bhayani wrote in an Instagram publish, “Sad news 16-year-old sweet tik-toker @siya_kakkar died by suicide.”

“Before publishing this I spoke to her Talent management agency head Arjun Sarin who just spoke to her last night for a song collaboration and he says she was in a good mood and perfectly alright,” he extra. “Even he has no clue what went wrong that she had to go this way. You go through her videos and you can she was so good in her content, it’s really sad that she chose this path. If you are feeling depressed please do not do this.”

A fan wrote in the comment part of her final video, “You were just 16 … what pressure you were going through?” One more mourned, “May you get peace, u were too young.” A third consumer extra, “I can’t believe the news.”