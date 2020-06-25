TikTok says it will stop clipboard snooping after iOS 14 reveals when apps attempt to read the clipboard; TikTok claims it was used to identify spammy behavior (Laurence Dodds/Telegraph)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1

Laurence Dodds / Telegraph:

TikTok says it will stop clipboard snooping after iOS 14 reveals when apps attempt to read the clipboard TikTok claims it was used to identify spammy behavior&nbsp &mdash&nbsp A protection patch from Apple has out of the blue exposed just how a lot of smartphone apps are studying users’ clipboards each time they are on display

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR