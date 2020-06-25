TIFF 2020 will consist of a mix of social-distanced and digital screenings

Almost all in-individual occasions have been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in some way, and unsurprisingly, the Toronto Worldwide Movie Festival (TIFF) can now be additional to that record.
TIFF has altered the standard format of the festival drastically to adapt to the ongoing pandemic.
This year’s movie festival will function 5 days of in-individual social distancing screenings. On the digital side, TIFF 2020 will also incorporate digital movie premieres, talks and occasions, just like other occasions that have shifted to a digital-targeted format.
Welcome to #TIFF20:
🗓️ September 10 to 19
🎥 Bodily, socially-distanced screenings for the 1st 5 days
💻 Digital movie premieres, talks and occasions for the total 10 days
🎟️ Member and ticket on-sale facts to come
👉 https://t.co/MpKr7CryJF pic.twitter.com/sw6Mxya9vy
— TIFF (@TIFF_NET) June 24, 2020
The movie festival will nonetheless final 10 days and is set to function an expansive lineup of films.
The yearly movie festival commences on September 10th and runs until eventually September 19th.
