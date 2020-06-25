TIFF 2020 will consist of a mix of social-distanced and digital screenings

Almost all in-individual occasions have been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in some way, and unsurprisingly, the Toronto Worldwide Movie Festival (TIFF) can now be additional to that record.

TIFF has altered the standard format of the festival drastically to adapt to the ongoing pandemic.

This year’s movie festival will function 5 days of in-individual social distancing screenings. On the digital side, TIFF 2020 will also incorporate digital movie premieres, talks and occasions, just like other occasions that have shifted to a digital-targeted format.

The movie festival will nonetheless final 10 days and is set to function an expansive lineup of films.

The yearly movie festival commences on September 10th and runs until eventually September 19th.

Picture credit score: @TIFF

Supply: TIFF

