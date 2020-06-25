The Dixie Chicks Have Changed Their Name To “The Chicks”

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

And now the Dixie Chicks are appearing to comply with suit.


Kevin Winter / Getty Pictures

Their official web site now directs to thechicks.com and their social media accounts like Instagram and Twitter are now @thechicks.

(Affiliate Link)

Every day

Maintain up with the most up-to-date day-to-day buzz with the Every day newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR