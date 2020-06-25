The Dixie Chicks Have Changed Their Name To “The Chicks”

And now the Dixie Chicks are appearing to comply with suit.
Their official web site now directs to thechicks.com and their social media accounts like Instagram and Twitter are now @thechicks.
Their new album cover, their 1st album in 10 many years, is even up to date with the new identify.
Along with the identify adjust, the Chicks launched a new song identified as “March March.” The music video attributes scenes from women’s rights, climate adjust, and Black Lives Matter protests.
Final week, Jeremy Helligar wrote for Range asking it was time for the Dixie Chicks to rethink their identify.
“The word “Dixie” “conjures a time and a area of bondage… This is a discussion we will need to have, and they must be a element of it,” he explained.
The Chicks have but to release a statement, but their new web site comes along with a single message, “We want to meet this moment.”
The Dixie Chicks had been initially named soon after
