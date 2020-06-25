Thai police say they have busted major money-laundering ring

Matilda Coleman
The suspect was flown by police to Chiang Mai in northern Thailand and was unavailable for comment.

Veerachon, head of the investigation division in the police area incorporating Chiang Mai, stated Ma owns businesses in Thailand that import Chinese agricultural resources and machines and send back Thai agricultural goods this kind of as frozen chicken. The corporations have been applied to carry out unlawful dollars transfers, he stated by phone.

Ma “created a very complex network of money transfers to cover the origin of the money,” Veerachon stated.

