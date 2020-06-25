Teyana Taylor Wants Midwife Erykah Badu to Do This During Her Second Child’s Labor

Instagram

Expecting an additional child with husband Iman Shumpert, the ‘Wake Up Love’ singer confesses in an interview with Nick Cannon that she is contemplating residence birth.

Teyana Taylor is spilling ideas about the impending birth of her 2nd youngster. Much less than two weeks soon after revealing her pregnancy by means of a brand new music video, the “Wake Up Love” singer confessed in an interview that she has appointed fellow singer Erykah Badu to be her midwife for her child variety two.

The 29-yr-previous produced the revelation on Wednesday, June 24, through the “Rapid-Fire Questions” session on Nick Cannon‘s Electrical power 106 morning radio present. Asked if she would give birth at residence like what she did with her initially daughter, she admitted, “I don’t know if I want to go to the hospital for this next baby. I’ll make sure it’s not on the toilet or the bathroom floor.”

“I’m considering home birth, and I’m actually going to be doing it with Erykah. Her and Iman are going to deliver my baby. I’m super excited,” the wife of NBA player Iman Shumpert continued. On what she expects from her “Lowkey” collaborator, she joked, “I’m gonna have her sing her verse from ‘Lowkey’ to me to calm my nerves.”

Back in 2015, Taylor unexpectedly gave birth to Junie, her initially youngster with Shumpert, in her residence bathroom. Detailing the occasion in an Instagram submit, she wrote, “Not knowing I was in labor until I felt her head…it took two ten count pushes with my fiance playing Dr and she entered this world into his bare hands!”

“Eyes full of tears and barely able to speak to the emergency operator @imanshumpert tied a pair of red headphones around the umbilical cord and the ambulance made there grand entrance 5 min later,” she went on recounting. “She opened her eyes right away, gazed into mine and never cried! He handed her to me wrapped in our bath towel and wiped her face for me to see what LOVE really is.”

As for Badu, the “Bag Lady” singer exposed that she was instruction to turn out to be a midwife in a 2015 interview with Pitchfork. “I’m in training to become a midwife,” she opened up when sharing her journey in finding her doula certification. “I’m almost there and before I know it I’ll be able to open my own practice, if that’s what I desire.”