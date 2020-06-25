Teyana Taylor: Erykah Badu Is My Midwife For Baby #2!!

Teyana Taylor lately announced that she and husband Iman Shumpert are expecting infant quantity two — and her midwife is none other than singer Erykah Badu.

“You know what’s crazy, even though the Junie story is crazy, it kind of put me in a comfort zone where I don’t know if I want to go to the hospital for this next baby,” Teyana explained on Nick Cannon Radio. “I’m going to make absolutely sure it is not on the toilet or the bathroom floor. I’m thinking of a residence-birth, and I’m in fact executing it with Erykah [Badu],” she unveiled.

She explained this right after speaking about the birth of daughter Junie, who she gave birth to on the bathroom floor.

“I don’t know if I want to go to the hospital for this next baby. I’ll make sure it’s not on the toilet or the bathroom floor,” she explained.

Congratulations to the Taylor-Shumpert relatives.