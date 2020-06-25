Texas Reopening Under ‘Temporary Pause’ Due To Surge In COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations – Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN, Texas () – Additional phases of reopening Texas are staying temporarily paused due to a current surge in COVID-19 instances and hospitalizations, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday.

The governor stated organizations that are permitted to open at this time can even now operate below latest suggestions this kind of as capability ranges and social distancing measures.

Due to the fact early Might, the state has been slowing reopening its organizations because they have been forced to shut down due to the pandemic. In just more than a month, organizations like eating places are now capable to open at 75% capability.

Nonetheless, as of current, there has been a sharp enhance in coronavirus instances and hospitalizations, which prompted state leaders to pause any more reopening phases.

On Wednesday, overall health officials reported a record-higher five,551 new COVID-19 instances and a different record four,389 sufferers hospitalized for the virus.

“As we experience an increase in both positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we are focused on strategies that slow the spread of this virus while also allowing Texans to continue earning a paycheck to support their families,” Abbott stated. “The last thing we want to do as a state is go backwards and close down businesses. This temporary pause will help our state corral the spread until we can safely enter the next phase of opening our state for business.”

Lately, Dallas and Tarrant counties issued ordinances that call for encounter masks within organizations in an energy to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.