Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Felony Securities Fraud Case To Return To Collin County – Dallas / Fort Worth

HOUSTON (/AP) – A judge on Thursday ordered that the felony securities fraud situation towards Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton be returned to his property county in North Texas.

State District Judge Robert Johnson in Houston agreed with a July 18 movement filed by Paxton’s attorneys that pointed out that the assignment of state District Judge George Gallagher, a Tarrant County judge, to Paxton’s situation in Collin County had expired ahead of he ordered Paxton’s situation moved to Harris County.

Johnson voided the adjust-of-venue purchase and returned the situation to Collin County, a conservative suburban Dallas county that is Paxton’s property.

Particular prosecutors assigned to Paxton’s situation had argued they had been unlikely to come across an impartial jury in Collin County.

In opposing Paxton’s movement to void the adjust of venue, the prosecutors argued that the state’s 5th Court of Appeals had rejected the contention that Gallagher was not authorized to purchase a move. The appeals court ruled Gallagher’s authority extended until eventually he ordered the situation moved in April 2017.

“The only thing more wrong than the judge’s ruling is that it took him almost a year to make it. We’re confident the court of appeals will set it aside and keep venue in Harris County where it belongs,” mentioned particular prosecutor Brian Wice.

There was no fast comment from Paxton or his legal staff.

Paxton, who would encounter 5 to 99 many years in prison if convicted, has pleaded not guilty. Even however re-elected in 2018, he has invested the bulk of his 5 many years in workplace beneath an indictment that accuses him of improperly steering traders towards a tech startup with out disclosing that he was currently being paid by the organization.

A civil fraud situation filed towards Paxton by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was dismissed in March 2017.

