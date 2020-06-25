Tesla: Tesla plans battery manufacturing facility under project ‘Roadrunner’ – Latest News

Tesla Inc plans to create a battery investigation and manufacturing facility in Fremont, California, to be operated about the clock, under a project dubbed Roadrunner, paperwork from the city government showed.

The system signals the U.S. electrical motor vehicle (EV) maker’s efforts to make its very own automotive batteries, EVs’ most costly elements.

Tesla, which stated it at this time has a “small-scale” battery manufacturing operation in Fremont, utilized for city government approval to create an expanded battery operation. It estimated building of the project, which includes the set up of all manufacturing tools, can be finished in about three months.



Employees assigned to the facility would complete 470, of which 400 would “work in shifts, such that there are 100 employees working at manufacturing and production operations at any given time, all day, every day.”

Tesla did not instantly reply to Reuters’ request for comment.

Chief Executive Elon Musk earlier this week stated it will give a tour of Tesla’s battery cell manufacturing on Sept. 15, the tentative date for what the automaker has dubbed Battery Day.

Tesla at this time generates batteries with Japan’s Panasonic Corp at the so-referred to as Gigafactory close to Reno, Nevada. It also has battery contracts with South Korea’s LG Chem Ltd and China’s Modern Amperex Technological innovation Ltd.