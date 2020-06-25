Terry Crews: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s New Episodes Are Scrapped- We Have To Start Over’

Hollywood actor Terry Crews has uncovered that newly filmed episodes of the comedy series Brooklyn 9-9 have been scrapped — and now the demonstrate has to start out above amid the Black Lives Matter protests.

“We’ve had a lot of somber talks about it and deep conversations and we hope through this we’re going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year. We have an opportunity and we plan to use it in the best way possible,” Terry explained. “Our show-runner Dan Goor, they had four episodes all ready to go and they just threw them in the trash. We have to start over. Right now we don’t know which direction it’s going to go in.”

He also spoke about some of his very own interactions in the previous with the police.

“As a young Black man, you’re not going to be treated as a 14-year-old, especially by the police,” Terry shared. “He was scared, I’ll be honest, it’s one of those things where he gets heart palpitations when a police car goes by. It’s not the same. He does not feel safe, there’s a threat feeling.”