Sydney nurse charged with attempted murder after smothering elderly patient

A male nurse who allegedly attempted to suffocate an elderly patient with a pillow at a south-west Sydney hospital has been refused bail.

The 50-12 months-outdated appeared in court these days charged with attempted murder.

Detectives have been known as to a hospital in Bankstown after a registered nurse yesterday allegedly assaulted an 80-12 months-outdated guy.

Police allege the nurse pushed a pillow down on the encounter of his patient and forcibly held him down ahead of an additional workers member intervened.

Officers arrested the nurse yesterday and charged him with try to strangle and suffocate with intent to murder, as effectively as assault occasioning real bodily harm.