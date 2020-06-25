Sydney nurse charged with attempted murder after smothering elderly patient

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

A male nurse who allegedly attempted to suffocate an elderly patient with a pillow at a south-west Sydney hospital has been refused bail.

The 50-12 months-outdated appeared in court these days charged with attempted murder.

Detectives have been known as to a hospital in Bankstown after a registered nurse yesterday allegedly assaulted an 80-12 months-outdated guy.

