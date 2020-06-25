Suspect With Drugs, Loaded Firearm Arrested Following Gunshots In South Berkeley – San Francisco

BERKELEY ( SF) — 1 particular person was arrested for possessing a loaded gun and drug-relevant offenses in Berkeley on Wednesday evening right after gunfire brought officers to the location, police mentioned.

Officers responded at seven:52 p.m. to Oregon Street in South Berkeley right after several persons named to say there was gunfire in the location.

On the way, police obtained reviews that there was a hit-and-run collision in the location of Oregon and California streets.

Officers arrived to come across two motor vehicles had been hit by yet another car and there was also proof of gunshots in the location, police mentioned.

Soon after a search of the location, officers detained and arrested a single particular person fore possessing a loaded firearm as effectively as drug offenses. Authorities did not say regardless of whether the arrest was linked to the hit-and-run collisions.

Police are not releasing the suspect’s identify mainly because officers are nonetheless investigating the suspect’s involvement in the situation, Officer Byron White mentioned.

No a single has advised police that they have been wounded by the gunfire, White mentioned.