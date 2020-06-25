Surprise Birthday Party Results In 18 Coronavirus Cases For 1 North Texas Family – Dallas / Fort Worth

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW/COM/AP) – A shock birthday celebration that resulted in 18 folks testing good for the coronavirus has left a North Texas guy horrified as his father continues to battle for his daily life in a hospital intensive care unit.

Ron Barbosa, who is married to a health practitioner and refused to attend the Might 30 celebration for his daughter-in-law simply because of security considerations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, mentioned individuals hospitalized incorporated his mother and father, each in their 80s, and his sister, who is also battling breast cancer.

Barbosa mentioned his nephew, unknowingly contaminated with the virus, hosted final month’s gathering of 25 folks that only lasted a handful of hrs and followed the state’s newest wellness specifications. For the duration of the celebration, he mentioned the nephew interacted with 7 family members, who subsequently contracted the virus and spread it to 10 other relatives members, such as two younger young children.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday mentioned Texas would halt its aggressive reopening as it discounts with a surge in coronavirus instances and hospitalizations that has manufactured the state a virus scorching spot.

Statewide, the amount of COVID-19 individuals has much more than doubled in two weeks.

Texas has reported much more than 11,000 new instances in the past two days alone.

Barbosa’s mom, Carole, who stopped by the perform to drop one thing off, examined good for coronavrius June six and was admitted to the hospital a week later on.

Barbosa mentioned his father, Frank, who did not attend the get-with each other but later on contracted COVID-19, was hospitalized June 17. He mentioned his dad is at present “hanging on by a thread” in the ICU whilst on daily life assistance.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Barbosa mentioned, holding back tears.

Frank obtained a plasma donation Wednesday from a recovered coronavirus patient, in accordance to Barbosa’s Facebook web page. Barbosa mentioned he hopes the method will conserve his dad’s daily life.

“Prayers were answered today,” Barbosa wrote on Facebook. “Now he (Frank) needs to get well for mom and the Barbosa Family.”

Barbosa mentioned his relatives stays united in spite of feeling a pendulum of feelings, such as anger, more than the previous handful of weeks.

“We were horrified. People couldn’t believe that they took it to a family member,” he mentioned. “But now, we’re holding on together.”

Carole has returned property to recover, in accordance to a Facebook web page the relatives made, which indicated that Barbosa’s sister, Kathy, has been feeling superior and is back property to recuperate.

(© Copyright 2020 Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Linked Press contributed to this report.)