Supervisor Kathryn Barger Talks Coronavirus Response, Sheriff’s Department Feud – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger spoke candidly Wednesday about a quantity of problems dealing with the county such as the battle towards the coronavirus pandemic, countywide protests and the board’s ongoing feud with Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

“I definitely think there’s a direct correlation between the protesters and the spike,” Barger stated. “I imply, definitely, the opening up possibly threw anything into it.

“But remember, the first night that we had the protesters was the first day that restaurants and all were allowed to reopen — many of them did not.”

And mainly because of the sheer dimension of protest crowds, Barger stated speak to tracing was up coming to extremely hard, however she mentioned that most of the county’s new scenarios had been in persons among the ages of 18-40.

“It’s not a criticism per se, what the protesters were protesting about,” she stated. “A lot of the protesters were not wearing a mask, and they definitely were not social distancing. And I believe that that’s what we’re seeing play out right now is as a result of that.”

The remarks came as L.A. County overall health officials reported an more one,260 newly confirmed scenarios, 34 deaths and a regarding development in hospitalizations, but Barger stated the county would very likely not shut down like it did in advance of.

“There is absolutely no appetite,” she stated. “And I have yet to meet with anybody that has an appetite to go back to Safer at Home.”

Even though, she stated, it could imply that the tempo of reopening may possibly slow as officials get a greater manage on the numbers.

“Realistically that would probably be a wise thing to do,” she stated. “And I’m talking about a delay of a week to see what the numbers come back.”

And in spite of the financial circumstance the county now finds itself in as a consequence of coronavirus-connected closures, she stated closing every thing down was the only selection.

“There was no other way to do it,” she stated. “At that point, I was thinking more about public health.”

Now, right after months below Safer at Household orders, the county is dealing with a practically $one billion deficit, however Barger stated layoffs had been not automatically imminent.

“We would rather curtail services and lay off individuals,” she stated.

And when it comes to the latest civil unrest as a consequence of latest fatal shootings by L.A. County sheriff’s deputies who do not at present have entire body-worn cameras, Barger disputed Sheriff Alex Villnueva’s declare that the division lacked the money to employ the system.

“He has the money for the cameras,” she stated. “And so now it is on his back. Get it completed. End complaining. You wished this workplace, act like a sheriff.

“Stop whining, and saying, ‘They’re picking on me.’ Because at the end of the day, he was elected to do his job.”

Villanueva responded Wednesday evening with a statement that go through, in aspect: