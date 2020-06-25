Sunny Leone Thanks her Husband for Finding a New Place to Take the Kids to



Sunny Leone made a decision to keep with husband Daniel Weber’s mom throughout the quarantine and consequently she and Daniel flew to Los Angeles along with their young children Nisha, Noah and Asher. The actress has been investing high quality time with her mom-in-law, and her young children and husband throughout the lockdown. Sunny has been providing her supporters glimpses of what she is upto there and her newest social media submit demonstrates her going to Lake Balboa with her young children and Daniel.









She posted images from her go to there and captioned it saying, “So much fun finding a new place to take the kids and keep them away from people 🙂 @dirrty99 good job baby finding this place! Lake Balboa!”





Sweet, is not it?