Summer Trips Expected To Be Down 14% This Year, AAA Reports

Immediately after canceling its yearly Memorial Day travel forecast since of COVID-19, AAA has alternatively come out with a 2020 summer time travel forecast, covering July one by September 30.

AAA expects Americans will get much more than 700 million journeys in the upcoming 3 months. If that sounds like a good deal, it is nevertheless 120 million fewer than in 2019.

The much more than 14% decline in travel is mostly since of decreased air travel. Automobile journey travel is only down about three%.

The AAA summer time travel forecast also reported the leading location for journeys this summer time will be Denver, followed by Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced travel advisories requiring guests from 9 states the place scenarios of COVID-19 are spiking to self-quarantine for fourteen days. In New York, people who do not comply danger a fine of up to $10,000.