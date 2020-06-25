Sudan warns window closing in Nile dam dispute, asks UN help

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Ethiopia announced final Friday that it would start filling the enormous dam’s reservoir in July right after final week’s talks with Egypt and Sudan failed to attain an accord governing how the dam will be filled and operated.

Egypt formally asked the Safety Council to intervene in a 3-web page letter the exact same day.

The Egyptian letter asked the U.N.’s most strong entire body to get in touch with Ethiopia back into talks for a “fair and balanced solution,” and to urge it to refrain from unilateral acts. The government warned that filling the dam with out a deal “constitutes a clear and present danger to Egypt,” with repercussions that “threaten international peace and security.”

(Affiliate Link)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR